Home » Latest News » Landstar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 4:46 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $61.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.71.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The freight shipper and warehouser posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

