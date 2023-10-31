Landmark Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.9 million in…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.9 million in its third quarter.

The Manhattan, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $20.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.3 million.

