Lamb Weston: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $234.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had net income of $1.60. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

Lamb Weston expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.8 billion to $7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.