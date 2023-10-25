VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Lakeland Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 8:09 AM

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) on Wednesday reported net income of $25.3 million in its third quarter.

The Warsaw, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 98 cents per share.

The holding company for Lake City Bank posted revenue of $99.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $59.2 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LKFN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LKFN

