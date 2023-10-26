VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Lakeland Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Lakeland Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 8:16 AM

OAK RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — OAK RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) on Thursday reported net income of $22.2 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Oak Ridge, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 34 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $132 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $74.3 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

