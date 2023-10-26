Lakeland Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAK RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — OAK RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) on Thursday reported net income of…

OAK RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — OAK RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) on Thursday reported net income of $22.2 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Oak Ridge, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 34 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $132 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $74.3 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LBAI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LBAI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.