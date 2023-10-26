Lake Shore Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (AP) — DUNKIRK, N.Y. (AP) — Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) on Thursday reported net income of $1.6…

The Dunkirk, New York-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share.

The holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank posted revenue of $9.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.9 million.

