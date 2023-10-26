L3Harris: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $383 million.…

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $383 million.

The Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.19 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.06 per share.

The technology and communications company posted revenue of $4.92 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.82 billion.

L3Harris expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.25 to $12.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $19.2 billion to $19.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LHX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.