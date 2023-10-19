Knight-Swift: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $60.2 million. The…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $60.2 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

Knight-Swift expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.20 per share.

