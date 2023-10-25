VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
KLA: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 4:18 PM

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $741.4 million.

The Milpitas, California-based company said it had profit of $5.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.74 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.39 per share.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors posted revenue of $2.4 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, KLA expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.26 to $6.46. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $6.23.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.33 billion to $2.58 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.6 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KLAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KLAC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

