Kforce: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kforce Inc. (KFRC) on Monday reported earnings of $10.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $373.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Kforce said it expects revenue in the range of $359 million to $367 million.

