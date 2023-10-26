VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Kenvue: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 6:38 AM

SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $438 million.

On a per-share basis, the Skillman, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The consumer health company posted revenue of $3.92 billion in the period.

Kenvue expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.26 to $1.28 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KVUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KVUE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

