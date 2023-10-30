Kemper: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Monday reported a loss of $146.3 million in its third…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Monday reported a loss of $146.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $2.28. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.22 billion.

