Kearny: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) on Thursday reported profit of $9.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Fairfield, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $85.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $43.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRNY

