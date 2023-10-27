Live Radio
Kansas City Life: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 27, 2023, 1:16 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (KCLI) on Friday reported net income of $4.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 47 cents.

The insurance company posted revenue of $122.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KCLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KCLI

