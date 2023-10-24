K12: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $4.9 million.…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $4.9 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $480.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $456.2 million.

K12 expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.96 billion to $2.03 billion.

