Juniper: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $76.1 million.…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $76.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The computer network equipment maker posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Juniper expects its per-share earnings to range from 58 cents to 68 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.42 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JNPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JNPR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.