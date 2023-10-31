JetBlue: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday reported a…

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $153 million in its third quarter.

The Long Island City, New York-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.35 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.38 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, JetBlue expects its results to range from a loss of 55 cents per share to a loss of 35 cents per share.

The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 65 cents per share to a loss of 45 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBLU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBLU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.