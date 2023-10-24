VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
JBT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JBT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 4:34 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $467.6 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $14.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.11 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The food processing and transportation services company posted revenue of $403.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $419 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, JBT expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.40.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

