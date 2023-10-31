IPG: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $55 million.…

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The high-powered laser maker posted revenue of $301.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $312.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, IPG said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million to $300 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $357.3 million.

