Investar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $2.8 million.

The bank, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said it had earnings of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The holding company for Investar Bank posted revenue of $34.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.1 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

