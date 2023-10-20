Interpublic: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $243.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The marketing and advertising company posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.31 billion, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.39 billion.

