Intel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $297 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The world’s largest chipmaker posted revenue of $14.16 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Intel expects its per-share earnings to be 44 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $14.6 billion to $15.6 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $16.49 billion.

