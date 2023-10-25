Integra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $19.5 million.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 76 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $382.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $387.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Integra expects its per-share earnings to range from 89 cents to 93 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $397 million to $403 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $402.5 million.

Integra expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.14 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion.

