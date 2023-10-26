Integer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $27.3…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $27.3 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.27 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The medical device outsource manufacturer posted revenue of $404.7 million in the period.

Integer expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.47 to $4.67 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.58 billion to $1.6 billion.

