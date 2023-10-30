Instructure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Instructure Holdings Inc. (INST) on Monday reported a loss of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Instructure Holdings Inc. (INST) on Monday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its third quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The education technology company posted revenue of $134.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Instructure said it expects revenue in the range of $133.3 million to $135.3 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $528 million to $530 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INST

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.