Insmed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Insmed Inc. (INSM) on Thursday reported a loss of $158.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.11. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.06 per share.

The biopharmaceutical developing inhaled treatments for patients battling rare lung diseases posted revenue of $79.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.9 million.

