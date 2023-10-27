VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

October 27, 2023, 3:32 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Oct. 30

Shimmick – Irvine, Calif., 4.6 million shares, priced $10-$12, managed by Roth Capital/Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SHIM. Business: California-based construction firm specializing in public water infrastructure.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings – Singapore, 1.9 million shares, priced $8-$10, managed by Tiger Brokers. Proposed Nasdaq symbol TDTH. Business: Provides business consulting and IT customization services in Singapore.

Zhong Yuan Bio-Technology Holdings – Hong Kong, China, 1.1 million shares, priced $5-$7, managed by Revere Securities/RF Lafferty & Co. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ZYB. Business: Chinese producer of nervonic acid dietary supplements for cognitive health.

