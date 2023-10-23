Independent Bank Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $32.8…

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $32.8 million.

The bank, based in McKinney, Texas, said it had earnings of 79 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $236.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $122.7 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127 million.

