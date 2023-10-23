VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Independent Bank Group: Q3…

Independent Bank Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2023, 5:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $32.8 million.

The bank, based in McKinney, Texas, said it had earnings of 79 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $236.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $122.7 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBTX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up