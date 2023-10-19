Independent Bank Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $60.8 million.…

HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $60.8 million.

The bank, based in Hanover, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of $1.38 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The holding company for Rockland Trust posted revenue of $236.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $183.4 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

