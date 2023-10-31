Incyte: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $171.3 million. The…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $171.3 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $919 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $973.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INCY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INCY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.