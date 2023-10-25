Impinj: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Impinj Inc. (PI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.8 million in its third…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Impinj Inc. (PI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.8 million in its third quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The provider of radio frequency identification products posted revenue of $65 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Impinj expects its results to range from a loss of 4 cents per share to earnings of 1 cent per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $65.5 million to $68.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

