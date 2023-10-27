Imperial Oil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $1.19…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $1.19 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $2.06.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The oil and gas and petroleum products company posted revenue of $10.38 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.41 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMO

