Imax: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Imax Corp. (IMAX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $12 million. On…

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Imax Corp. (IMAX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $12 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The entertainment technology company posted revenue of $103.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMAX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.