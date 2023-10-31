IGT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — International Game Technology PLC (IGT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $94 million. On…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — International Game Technology PLC (IGT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $94 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The slot machine maker posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, IGT said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue of $4.3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IGT

