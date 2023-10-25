Idex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — IDEX Corp. (IEX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $209.1 million. The…

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.12 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The maker of the Jaws of Life device and other engineered products posted revenue of $793.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $789.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Idex expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.74 to $1.79.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $765.1 million to $770.8 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Idex expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.13 to $8.18 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.26 billion.

