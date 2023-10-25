Icon PLC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $163.7 million. The Dublin 18, Ireland-based…

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $163.7 million.

The Dublin 18, Ireland-based company said it had profit of $1.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.30 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.28 per share.

The contract research organization posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

