Huntington Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $547 million.

The bank, based in Columbus, Ohio, said it had earnings of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The regional bank holding company posted revenue of $2.82 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.89 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.82 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBAN

