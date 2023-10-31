Live Radio
Hubbell: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 31, 2023, 7:38 AM

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported profit of $200.1 million in its third quarter.

The Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $3.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.95 per share.

The electrical products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period.

Hubbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $15 to $15.25 per share.

