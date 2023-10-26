Hub Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of…

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $30.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 97 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The transportation management company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Hub Group expects full-year earnings to be $5.30 to $5.40 per share.

