How to Write an Objective for a Resume

A resume objective statement is a few sentences stating your value to the employer, your strengths and why you are seeking the position in relation to your long-term goals.

Writing a solid objective statement can help you create a smart, tailored resume.

Do You Need a Resume Objective Statement?

Sometimes, an objective statement is not necessary, since it takes up prime real estate on your resume, where you could be selling yourself instead. In some cases, it could be repetitive. For example, if a company accepts a cover letter, you will want to use your cover letter to explain your goals and reasons for wanting the position in greater detail, making the resume objective statement unnecessary.

On the other hand, some companies are no longer asking for cover letters. In this case, using a resume objective statement is worth considering to address those items immediately on your resume.

Create a Long Version of Your Objective Statement

Narrowing your short-term goals and why you want to work for the company into a few sentences can be tough, so it’s best to create a long version of your objective statement first.

Once you have written down all of your short-term goals and reasons why you want that particular position, you will be better equipped to narrow down your objective to a few sentences with only the most essential details. The long version will also help you have a good starting point to delete or add details as you continue to perfect your statement.

Include Any Important Information in Your Resume Objective Statement

Are you only looking for part-time work? Are you applying for a remote job in another state or country? Are you relocating or changing industries? Make sure to include those important details in your objective statement to avoid being disqualified from the hiring process.

Resume Objective Mistakes to Avoid

— Using a cookie-cutter objective statement. Your objective statement should be tailored to each position you apply for, so it speaks directly to the company you want to work for. While your professional goals essentially don’t change, you can word them in a certain way that most appeals to each individual job position. You will also want to include specific reasons why you want to work for the company, and that will change with each job position. While some details may stay the same (recent college grad, laid off, etc.), take the extra time to personalize your resume objective statements.

— Not clearly stating the value you provide to the company. While an objective statement should highlight your value, it’s important to make the connection to the job position. Don’t assume that the hiring manager will make the connection on their own. You need to do that for them. Ask yourself if your objective statement clearly shows how your value benefits the company you want to work for.

— Forgetting to spellcheck your objective statement. Since this section is at the top of your resume, you want to make a good impression. Grammar and spelling mistakes can get your resume tossed into the trash, so it’s worth spending the extra time to double-check your resume objective statement. You can also ask a friend or family member to proofread it for you.

— Mentioning accomplishments that aren’t listed on your resume. If you decide to talk about a certain accomplishment or skill in your objective statement, make sure that is also listed on your resume. The hiring manager will want to see proof of what you list on your objective statement. If you don’t provide that anywhere on your resume, it will cast doubt on your entire document.

Alternatives to a Resume Objective Statement

A resume objective statement may not be the best option for your resume. In this case, you can substitute your objective statement for your branding statement. Your branding statement often makes more impact than an objective statement. An advantage of using your branding statement is that it’s already personalized and doesn’t change for each job position.

Another alternative to a resume objective statement is making good use of the summary of qualifications section on your resume. This is where you can restate your qualifications in a slightly different way than from your cover letter. This area of your resume should also be tailored to each job position. Make sure to include the keywords from the job posting that you qualify for in this section.

Another alternative is to skip this section altogether. If your experience clearly shows that you qualify for the position, you may determine that it’s better to use that space to showcase your professional experience section on your resume instead of including an objective statement.

Resume Objective Statement Samples

If you’re seeking inspiration before crafting your own resume objective, check out these statements:

— I am a highly skilled, dedicated and approachable professional with more than 10 years of experience in the marketing field. I am seeking the position of marketing director to help (Company Name) get amazing stories out into the marketplace.

— I am a friendly, hardworking chef with 12 years of experience in the midchain restaurant business. I’m currently seeking the position of head chef to bring my unique multinational flavors to (Company Name’s) table.

Resume Sample

To see where your objective statement should go on your resume, see the following sample below.

AVA JONES 111-222-1212 | avajones@sample.com | linkedin.com/in/avajonessample

MARKETING DIRECTOR I am a highly-skilled, dedicated, and approachable professional with more than 10 years of experience in the marketing field. I am seeking the position of Marketing Director to help (Company Name) get amazing stories out into the marketplace.

KEY COMPETENCIES (SKILLS) Analytical | Process Improvement | Dedicated Project Manager | Relationship Management | Motivational Mentor | Excellent Communication Skills | More Skills Here

PAST WORK EXPERIENCE Complete this section and onward as you would on a typical resume, filling in the details of past jobs, education, etc.

