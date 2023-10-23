How to Upgrade Your New Home

Congratulations! You’ve just closed on your new home. You received the keys and you popped the champagne. But your new…

Congratulations! You’ve just closed on your new home. You received the keys and you popped the champagne.

But your new home needs maintenance. As a real estate agent of 23-plus years as well as a homeowner, I advise you to begin caring for your home from day one.

Whether you are the first-time owner of a new construction or the proud owner of a resale, you are in for a few surprises. And advice coming from all directions — seasoned homeowners, contractors or even TV shows — can become overwhelming. Here are the upgrades you may want to make to your new home: electrical upgrades, roofing and exterior, heating and cooling systems, kitchen and bathroom.

Figuring out where to start will depend on the condition of the property and your budget, needs and desires. If there is more than one owner, the negotiations regarding where to begin can require even more careful discussion and budgeting.

[10 Home Renovations Under $10,000]

Necessary Upgrades

Nathan Dumas, a real estate agent at Kuper Sotheby’s in San Antonio, Texas, suggests using the home inspection report as your to-do list. “Repair all items in the report since these are generally structural, mechanical, code items or deferred maintenance,” Dumas says.

All features of a house support each other. Roofing and exterior issues will impact heating and cooling, so repairing them to ensure maintaining a comfortable temperature in a home will make a huge difference in a home’s livability, energy efficiency and fuel costs. A leaking or inadequate roof can only get worse and may deteriorate into points of entry for wildlife and vermin. A home’s exterior is also impacted by windows and doors, which may be worn or inadequate, as well as structural insulation and runoff water from storms.

The heating and cooling systems in turn rely on electricity, ventilation and insulation. Basic ventilation, such as ceiling exhaust fans, require electricity and windows that stay open. More advanced cooling, such as air conditioners and dehumidifiers, also rely on sealing air leaks, insulation and electricity.

Any electrical issue in a home can quickly escalate into a fire hazard or active fire. Wiring, circuit breakers and electrical panels not up to code will only get worse, so remedy these issues immediately.

“Strengthen [the house’s] core with essential upgrades: Prioritize plumbing, fortify the roof, enhance landscaping and invest in energy efficiency,” advises Benjamin Melting, a real estate agent with Corcoran in New York City. “These steps ensure a sturdy foundation for your dream.”

There is nothing worse than a plumbing problem that is not addressed. Nonfunctioning toilets or drains require expensive repairs, can weaken the internal structure and will quickly make your home uninhabitable. It’s best to be ahead of potential problems to avoid destruction from balky or inefficient sinks and bathtubs, rather than wait until a full-blown crisis occurs.

Always have a contingency plan or emergency fund for unexpected issues, such as termites, rodents or pipes clogged by roots from trees surrounding the house. My own experience was a flooded basement, shortly after I moved into a house that was more than 100 years old. Although I had paid for a thorough 40-page inspection, it wasn’t until it rained that I noticed the problem. Quick thinking and some careful research resulted in my digging a French drain in the backyard to direct water away from the house — a low-tech, quick and very simple solution, which worked nonetheless.

[French Drains: How Much They Cost and How They Work]

Optional Upgrades

While every new homeowner is eager to paint and add decorative touches, Dumas suggests “a once-a-year ‘birthday present’ to your home, where you complete a cosmetic project.”

Jules G. Etes, a real estate agent at William Pitt Sotheby’s in Connecticut, says the top upgrades are kitchens and baths. Kitchen renovations provide the “best return for the money and everyone loves an updated kitchen,” says Etes.

Bathrooms are equally important, according to Etes: “Remove those tub surrounds and use tile, even if simple white subway tile. Clean, new, fresh, with some new fixtures really makes the house feel new and fresh.”

Kitchens and bathrooms can be very personal spaces and each homeowner desires specific upgrades or status items, such as jetted tubs or pizza ovens. If kitchens and baths are in working condition with no apparent concerns, such as cracks, leaks or inefficiency, consider waiting to upgrade. The more time you live in a house, the more finely tuned your needs become.

The suburban Connecticut real estate market consists largely of single-family houses, so further upgrades and improvements include new light fixtures, both inside and out, and adding decks or improving existing decks with seating, planters and fire pits, Etes says.

An obvious timely upgrade, whether in a newly constructed home or an older structure, is an electric generator for use in power outages.

“Adding a generator is not sexy, but very practical and needed in suburban areas with wells,” Etes says.

Innovation is always on the list: charging stations near the house’s parking areas or in garages to service electric cars are another upgrade to consider. Of course, solar panels will impact both electrical systems and the roof. It’s best to confirm that there are no restrictions on solar panels, if your home is landmarked or in a historic area.

Sump pumps, outdoor fencing and sheds are further suburban upgrades suggested by Amy Manning, a real estate agent for William Pitt Sotheby’s in Connecticut. As Manning works in an environment with all four seasons, she recommends replacing or updating the front door, front walk or entryway. Be aware of local building codes that may require handrails for any exterior stairways. Garages, their structure, windows and doors may also require attention. Finishing a basement, adding a home gym, a man cave or the currently trendy “Ken Den” are other upgrades to consider.

[Read: Exterior House Painting Rules You Should Never Break]

Risks and Rewards

Any renovation or updating brings chaos, disruption and incalculable amounts of dust. Careful planning and organization can minimize the inconvenience, but homeowners and contractors should be prepared for delays and errors. Weather, product availability, human error and injury should all be factored into any project.

Owning a home can be compared to having a baby, getting a new pet or adding a new family member. A house is a living, vibrant structure that will comfort and reward you handsomely over the years if you maintain its structure and take care of its features. Not only will you have the pleasure of living in your home, but your home will reward you financially when the time comes to sell it and move on.

More from U.S. News

How Long Does a Kitchen Remodel Take?

9 Bathroom Renovations Under $10,000

Considering Tree Removal? What to Think About First

How to Upgrade Your New Home originally appeared on usnews.com