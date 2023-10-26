How to Load Your Walmart MoneyCard

The Walmart MoneyCard is a reloadable prepaid card that allows those without traditional checking accounts to spend and manage their…

The Walmart MoneyCard is a reloadable prepaid card that allows those without traditional checking accounts to spend and manage their money. It’s available as Visa or Mastercard, making it easy to use just about anywhere. The MoneyCard also awards cash back on certain purchases.

So how do you load funds onto a Walmart MoneyCard? There are a few ways to do it. Here’s what you need to know.

What Is the Walmart MoneyCard?

The Walmart MoneyCard is a prepaid debit card issued by Walmart in partnership with Green Dot, a banking and financial technology company. It’s designed to offer an alternative to a traditional checking account.

Since it’s a prepaid card, you need to load money onto the card before you can use it. Once funded, the card can be used for online shopping and in-store purchases wherever debit Mastercard or Visa cards are accepted — not just at Walmart. Even so, you can earn cash back on certain purchases at Walmart, up to $75 per year:

— 3% at Walmart.com.

— 2% at Walmart fuel stations.

— 1% at Walmart stores.

Any cash back you earn is credited to your account at the end of the year.

Other features of the card include overdraft protection, early direct deposit and family accounts.

Loading Your Walmart MoneyCard

You must be at least 18 years old to purchase a Walmart MoneyCard. When you first get your card, you need to register and activate it, then set up your account. Activation requires online access and verification of your identity, which includes providing a Social Security number. You’ll also need the mobile app to access all account features.

Once your account is set up, it’s time to fund the card. This can be done a number of ways.

1. Rapid Reload. You can load cash onto your MoneyCard at any Walmart store using the Rapid Reload option. Simply go to the customer service desk or MoneyCenter, provide the card, and the cashier will help you add funds. You can add $20 to $1,000 to your card. Keep in mind that this service costs $3, but you can also reload funds for free using the Walmart MoneyCard app at Walmart stores.

2. Direct deposit. Many cardholders choose to set up direct deposit. This allows your paycheck or government benefits to be deposited directly onto your Walmart MoneyCard on a regular basis. If you have at least $500 in direct deposits each month, the card’s monthly fee is waived. Additionally, you may be able to receive your paycheck up to two days early and government benefits up to four days early.

3. Check deposit. You can use the MoneyCard app to deposit checks to your account. Note that mobile check deposit is available to cardholders with active accounts who have recurring payroll direct deposit for at least two months.

4. Reload at other retailers. Some participating retailers besides Walmart offer services to reload money onto your MoneyCard. These include 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Dollar Tree, CVS and many more. The $3 fee applies when reloading at these stores.

5. Online bank transfer. If you have a bank account, you can use it to fund your MoneyCard by transferring funds online. Simply log into your MoneyCard account and link a bank account, then enter the amount you want to transfer. The funds should be available within three business days.

Walmart MoneyCard FAQs

How do you get the Walmart MoneyCard?

Walmart MoneyCards can be purchased at Walmart stores for $1. You can also order cards online through the Walmart MoneyCard website. Cards take about two weeks to arrive when mailed.

What are the fees associated with the Walmart MoneyCard?

There are several fees that you may incur when using the Walmart MoneyCard. Some of the most common fees include:

— Monthly usage fee: $5.94. This fee can be waived if you received one or more direct deposits totaling at least $500 to your primary deposit account the previous month.

— Cash deposit fee: $3 at Walmart registers or free using the app at Walmart. Fee may be up to $5.95 at other locations.

— ATM withdrawal fee: $2.50. You may also be charged a fee by the ATM operator.

— Teller cash withdrawal fee: $2.50.

— ATM balance inquiry: 50 cents.

— Overdraft fee: $15.

— Foreign transaction fee: 3%.

— Paper checks: $5.95 for a pack of 12.

— Card replacement fee: $3 for regular delivery or $15 for expedited.

Clearly, these fees can really add up. However, there are ways to avoid them. For example, be sure to use the app to add cash at Walmart stores to avoid fees, says Diana Howard, a financial expert at consumer savings site CouponBirds. “To avoid ATM balance inquiries, you can add your mobile number to your Walmart MoneyCard and then text ‘BAL Last4’ (where Last4 is the last 4 digits of your card number) to 96411 to check your balance,” she adds.

What are the pros and cons of the Walmart MoneyCard?

The MoneyCard comes with a few advantages, as well as some drawbacks. It’s important to weigh all of these pros and cons before deciding whether to open a MoneyCard account.

Pros

— No credit check required. Unlike a traditional credit card, you don’t need to have good credit to qualify for a Walmart MoneyCard. In fact, there is no credit check involved at all.

— No bank account needed. Traditional debit cards are linked with a checking account from a bank or credit union. However, you may not be able to open a bank account due to being flagged in ChexSystems, or simply may not want a bank account for whatever reason. The MoneyCard is designed to allow those without checking accounts to still be able to manage their daily spending and use a card to make purchases.

— Earns cash back: If you are a regular Walmart customer, you can earn cash back on your spending in stores and online using your card. “The Walmart MoneyCard is best suited for families who are building their savings, and who do most of their shopping (especially gas and groceries) at Walmart,” says Ed Williams, a certified financial planner and senior lead planner at Facet, a virtual financial planning platform.

Cons

— Minimal cash back opportunities. “The maximum reward for the whole year is $75, which is limited to specific products, and the card needs to maintain a positive balance,” Howard says. “Cash back rewards can only be obtained after 12 months of use, and no further cash back rewards will be earned until the end of the 12-month ‘bonus year.'”

— Many fees. As with prepaid cards in general, the MoneyCard comes with many fees that can make it expensive to use. “In many cases, these fees can exceed any cash rewards that you’re earning,” Williams says.

— Does not improve credit. When you use a credit card responsibly, that activity is reported to the credit bureaus and helps improve your credit score over time. The MoneyCard, on the other hand, is not a credit card, so payment activity is not reported. Using this card won’t help your credit.

How do you use the Walmart MoneyCard?

Using a Walmart MoneyCard is similar to using other prepaid debit cards. Once you have your card and it’s activated, you can use it to make in-store and online purchases, ATM withdrawals, and transfers between accounts.

