How to Finance Assisted Living

If you ask some senior living experts how to pay for assisted living, they’ll tell you, “Have money.”

While that clearly isn’t a real answer, the truth is that the cost of care in this setting is significant. The average expense, according to Genworth Financial’s Cost of Care survey from 2021, the most recent year for which data is available, is about $4,500 per month. That eye-popping sum doesn’t include “extras” or unexpected costs, such as medications, housekeeping or transportation to doctors’ offices.

What’s more, there are many factors that can influence how much assisted living will cost, says Pascal Duchauffour, chief operating officer of Sunrise Senior Living, based in McLean, Virginia.

“When it comes to senior living options, there are several types available, each catering to different levels of care and lifestyle preferences,” he explains. “The costs of these options can vary depending on factors such as location of the community, level of personal care required and amenities.”

Even the size of the room or apartment can greatly alter your expected costs, he adds.

In short, determining the cost of assisted living is a highly individualized process. Suffice it to say, the more money you have, the more options you’ll have.

That can be disconcerting if you’re on the plus side of 50 and considering what comes later on. But don’t despair — there are a few ways to finance care without breaking the bank.

Does Medicare Pay for Assisted Living?

Perhaps the biggest mistake many people make is assuming that Medicare, Medicaid or their private health insurance will cover assisted living costs. In fact, most assisted living is private pay, meaning you need the funds to pay for care out-of-pocket.

Medicare is the federal health insurance program for Americans ages 65 and older (and some younger people with disabilities if they meet certain qualifications). While Medicare can be a lifeline for many people, it does not cover most assisted living costs. Specifically, it doesn’t cover what’s known as custodial care, which can include bathing, dressing and other activities of daily living.

That said, a program that falls under the Medicare umbrella, Medicare Advantage, which is offered through private insurers rather than the federal government, may help cover some custodial care costs. You will, however, need to check specific plans to see what they cover and how they might help if you go into an assisted living facility. Medicare Advantage is an optional program that you’d need to buy into and is separate from traditional Medicare coverage.

Medicaid, a joint federal and state program, offers health care coverage to some beneficiaries, such as low-income adults as well as children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with disabilities. Medicaid may pay for some assisted living in some states. However, even in those cases, you have to spend down all your assets before it kicks in.

While they are rare, there are assisted living communities in some states that do take Medicaid as a source of payment if they have a Medicaid waiver. This is a provision of federal law that enables states to offer some benefits and services to subgroups of Medicaid beneficiaries.

For instance, in Louisiana, Medicaid reimburses personal care providers, such as assisted living communities, for help with activities of daily living. If you live in a state that has Medicaid waivers and find a community that accepts Medicaid, be prepared to provide a significant amount of information documenting your eligibility. These documents include:

— Verification of income and other financial resources.

— Birth certificate.

— Social Security card.

— Marriage certificate or divorce decree.

— Medicare and/or other health insurance cards.

“Your application will go much quicker if you have all the documentation lined up before you begin the process,” says Dr. Alec Pruchnicki, a geriatrician in New York City. “The admissions office at the facility can instruct you about everything you need to know and answer your questions.”

If you’ve got Medicare and are looking for clarity on what is covered and what isn’t, you can also contact Medicare’s 24/7 call center at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to find out specifically what your plan covers, says Dr. Meena Seshamani, deputy administrator and director of the Center for Medicare at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in Washington, D.C.

Feed the Piggy Bank

The high cost of assisted living emphasizes the need to start saving as early and as much as possible. This requires an honest assessment of your assets, such as how much you can afford to save on a monthly basis, then consider what you will need for assisted living care.

Working with a financial planner can help you determine how to maximize your savings. The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors can be a useful starting point.

Conversely, if you or a loved one has serious debt that is hindering the ability to save, it’s important to address this promptly. One resource that may be able to help is Debtors Anonymous, a 12-step program modeled after Alcoholics Anonymous that helps people whose use of unsecured debt causes problems and suffering.

In all cases, you can start with a few simple steps:

— List your net income and current expenses. Getting a grip on your current financial picture is a critical first step toward making a viable, long-term savings plan.

— Identify all of your sources for saving. Are there any other sources you can tap into or that may come into play, such as an expected inheritance or a forgotten 401K or other investment account?

— Determine your goals. These goals should consider the quality of life you want and what would be realistic based on your financial capabilities.

How to Pay for Assisted Living

If you determine that assisted living is necessary but don’t have money in the bank to pay for it, there are some possible sources of help:

— Long-term care insurance.

— Life insurance.

— Pensions, annuities and investments.

— Veteran benefits.

— Real estate.

Long-term care insurance

Long-term care policies are specifically designed to cover long-term care needs. These can help pay for services such as occupational therapy, rehab and help with activities of daily living. However, this coverage comes with a hefty price tag.

Premiums for a 55-year-old man, for instance, are about $2,200 a year, according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. That will cover $165,000 worth of benefits at the time of the policy’s purchase. If benefits increase by 3% annually, that would mean getting about $400,500 at age 85.

While such coverage can be helpful, this should be just one part of your strategy to pay for assisted living or other long-term care.

Life insurance

You may be able to cash out your life insurance policy and use this money to pay for assisted living. If you have whole life insurance, you can surrender it for its cash value tax-free. Talk to your insurance agent to calculate the value of your policy.

While life insurance could be a valuable source of cash if you need it, it may not be an optimal move for individuals who are counting on those funds to provide a nest egg for loved ones.

Pensions, annuities and investments

A pension, or retirement fund, from your employer can be a useful source of money to pay for assisted living.

For those who don’t have a pension, a fixed annuity can be helpful. This financial product can be set up to pay you a regular sum now or in the future. You can purchase an annuity with a single payment or you can contribute to it over time. The main advantage of an annuity is that it provides a source of retirement income. On the downside, annuities at best have a low rate of earned interest, and you must wait until you’re 59.5 to make penalty-free withdrawals.

Investments, such as stock market accounts, can grow considerably over time and provide a good source of income when you or your loved one head to assisted living. However, the economy and the market can be very volatile, and you need to be prepared for ups and downs over time. If you count on these to pay for assisted living and you need the money when the market is down, you could get less money than if you’d waited for a strong market.

Veteran benefits

Veterans, as well as spouses or widows/widowers of veterans, may benefit from Veterans Aid & Attendance benefits and Housebound allowance. Such benefits can range from about $1,000 to over $2,000 per month.

In addition, these individuals may be entitled to health benefits that provide assistance for long-term care, including assisted living. Covered services include:

— 24/7 nursing and medical care.

— Physical therapy.

— Assistance with daily activities, such as bathing or medication management.

— Comfort care and pain management.

— Support for caregivers.

Real estate

Some older adults who are homeowners and have equity in their property may benefit from a reverse mortgage. This basically involves selling your home back to the bank and collecting monthly payments while you continue to live there.

To qualify, the property must be your principal residence, and you can’t be delinquent on any payments or taxes. You will also need to comply with eligibility requirements, such as a credit check.

The pros are the extra financial security a reverse income brings and the ability to stay in your own home. One main downside is that you won’t be able to leave the property to family members and other heirs.

You’ll also have to stay current on taxes, homeowners insurance and HOA fees while you continue to live in your home. If you fall delinquent in any of these areas, you could default on the agreement and lose your home.

Another option for homeowners is to sell the house outright. If you’re not ready to move into assisted living, an option is to downsize to an apartment, senior living community or condo. You can then save at least some of the proceeds from the sale for long-term needs later on.

Cutting Costs

As you compare the costs of assisted living facilities, it’s important to understand what you will get for your money.

Communities should be transparent about key information regarding base rates, fees for additional services, occupancy levels, staffing and ownership. It may be possible to reduce costs by working with the assisted living community to limit optional services, such as medication management.

Out-of-pocket medication costs can add up, especially if you have multiple chronic conditions that require ongoing drug therapy. A senior care pharmacist, a pharmacy professional who specializes in drug therapy and medication management for older adults, can help you identify less expensive alternatives, such as generic medications, and determine if there are any duplicate or outdated drugs in your regimen. You can find a senior care pharmacist in your community from the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, the national professional association for senior care pharmacists.

In short, if money is no object, boutique-style facilities that run several thousand dollars a month and offer amenities and a wide array of activities might be a good fit for you. However, if you’re on a budget, consider more modest communities and what you’ll need to live and enjoy day-to-day life. In the end, making sure your basic needs are met should be the top priority.

Update 11/01/23: This story was previously published and has been updated with new information.