How to Avoid Sequence of Returns Risk

Imagine you’ve finally reached your retirement savings goal. You’re ready to stop working and enjoy retirement, maybe with more travel, time with family or pursuing new hobbies and interests.

But there’s a catch: When you want to retire, the stock market is down. Way down. That means your account value is also lower. How much is your retirement nest egg now at risk?

That scenario, which occurs with regularity, is known as sequence of returns risk.

“This is the danger — that there will be a big market downturn just as you’re getting to your planned retirement date,” says Cristina Guglielmetti, a certified financial planner at Future Perfect Planning in Brooklyn, New York.

You can think of sequence of returns risk as a roller-coaster ride for your savings. If your investment returns are poor early in retirement or when you’re withdrawing funds, it can deplete your savings more quickly.

Even if your investments recover later, the initial losses can harm your long-term financial health. Here are a few ways to avoid sequence of returns risk:

— Plan for market downturns.

— Use a gradual allocation path.

— Remember losses are linear, but required gains are exponential.

— Keep two years of income in cash.

— Reduce risk by looking beyond the short term.

Plan for Market Downturns

Michael Mezheritskiy, president of Milestone Asset Management Group in Avon, Connecticut, says a down market at the time of retirement is a big problem for people who don’t plan for it.

He offers the example of two couples, both starting with a $500,000 portfolio, with the plan of withdrawing $25,000 per year, assuming the same average net rate of return.

One of those couples gets lucky, and their portfolio has a positive return when they retire. That results in a projection of more money when they are 95.

The second couple retires during poor market conditions and runs out of money in their mid-70s. That’s the scenario every retiree wants to avoid.

“This is a hypothetical example,” Mezheritskiy says, “But the point we try to make is that the market is unpredictable. It will go up and down. We can’t know.”

In the years leading up to retirement, investors should consider what would happen if the market is in a correction when they are ready to pull the plug on working for a living.

Use a Gradual Allocation Path

“The best way to combat sequence risk is by adopting a gradual allocation path from more aggressive when you’re young, to slowly becoming less aggressive as you get older,” says Jesse Carlucci, a certified financial planner and chief investment officer at Arrow Investment Management in Oklahoma City.

He adds that trying to time the market by using short-term investments during a correction is very difficult, as most people won’t know where the top or bottom of the correction is. According to a September analysis by brokerage Charles Schwab, it’s virtually impossible to perfectly time the market.

For that reason, many advisors suggest what’s called a bucket strategy. This is a financial planning approach that divides a portfolio into multiple “buckets” with distinct purposes and time horizons.

Typically, a portfolio is allocated into three areas: The short-term bucket for immediate expenses, the intermediate-term bucket for upcoming needs and the long-term bucket for future growth.

By separating assets this way, retirees can have a secure source of income for their current needs while potentially allowing the rest to grow over time.

Remember Losses Are Linear, but Required Gains Are Exponential

Eric Amzalag, CEO and financial planner at Peak Financial Planning, says the bucket strategy is valuable because portfolio losses are linear, whereas the required gains to break even are exponential.

If a retirement portfolio loses 10% of its value, Amzalag explains, it requires a gain of 11.11% to get back to even. A 30% decline requires a 42.86% gain to return to its former level.

When the portfolio has losses, and the account owner must also take distributions, they lock in losses. That means there’s less money available to continue growing account value.

While a bucket strategy is useful, investors may have to resort to other measures if the market declines just as they are retiring.

“Reducing one’s distribution amount, going back to work part-time, drawing income from sources other than the portfolio that has reduced in value, or even taking investment-specific distributions can be strategies,” says Amzalag.

An investment-specific distribution strategy tailors retirement income withdrawals to the performance of particular assets or investments. In other words, you’d withdraw from the investment performing best at that time, and leave poor performers alone to continue growing.

Keep Two Years of Income in Cash

Mezheritskiy uses a bucket strategy with his clients, whereby he keeps two years of portfolio needs in cash and two to five years of distribution needs in bonds, certificates of deposit and Treasury bills. The remainder is in equities.

“This allows the market to come back without our clients having to sell when the market is down, and allows it to recover, which historically it has done consistently,” he says. “This really resonates with our clients.”

That kind of strategizing is effectively the opposite of focusing on the short term.

Guglielmetti says investors can be harmed if they frequently change strategies and investments.

“A sound investment plan covers decades,” she says. “Money that will likely be used in the near term, two years or so, really shouldn’t be invested at all, because markets can be so volatile from one month to the next.”

Reduce Risk by Looking Beyond the Short Term

Amzalag says investors should be cognizant of how they view their allocations. “If someone were to focus exclusively on short-term results, that could result in greater risk,” he says. “The greatest risk factor here is that humans tend to think in binaries.”

For example, if investors think the only way to protect against sequence of returns risk is by moving all their money into cash or bonds, that could cause a drag on returns.

Instead, says Amzalag, investors could think of their retirement funds as a puzzle consisting of many pieces that can be adjusted in different ways.

“Navigating sequence of returns risk successfully is about having contingency plans in place to draw income from sources other than the losers in your portfolio, so that you can give those losers time to heal from their wounds,” he says.

