How Much to Tip Hairdressers

When you visit the salon or barbershop to get your hair done, do you ever wonder if you’re tipping enough?

We asked hairstylists to spill the tea so you can tip with confidence at your next appointment.

Here’s what they say about the standard tipping rate. Plus, learn how to tip if you get a discount or if an assistant helps during your appointment.

Do You Always Need to Tip Hairdressers?

Tipping is customary in the beauty industry. “Hairdressers should always be tipped as we depend on it as part of our income,” says Cody Renegar, a celebrity hairstylist and master barber.

But are there exceptions? What if you’re unhappy with the service you receive?

“Clients should generally consider tipping their hairdressers as a gesture of appreciation for excellent service. However, there can be exceptions. For instance, if a client receives subpar service or faces an issue with their appointment, they might not feel obliged to tip,” says Dawna Jarvis, a seasoned master stylist and former salon owner.

Some hairdressers also prefer to have a client who can’t tip over having no client at all, but that can vary.

“I have had clients feel bad about not being able to tip but if they can’t afford anything over and above the hair service, then I don’t want them to miss out on beautiful hair because they can’t tip,” says Wy Mac, a licensed cosmetologist with a degree in cosmetology.

While there may be exceptions, as a general rule, it’s best to plan on tipping.

How Much Should You Tip Hairdressers?

Regarding the amount you should tip your hairdresser, the general consensus is 20%.

“The amount to tip can vary, but a common guideline is 15% to 20% of the total service cost. Clients should take into account the quality of service, the hairstylist’s expertise and the overall experience when deciding the tip amount,” Jarvis says.

Mac and Renegar also say tips of 20% are customary.

If you happen to get a discount on your service, consider basing the tip amount on the true cost of the service. For example, if a service costs $400 and you receive $75 off, calculate the tip using the original $400 price.

“When clients receive a discount on their service, it’s a considerate gesture to base the tip on the full price of the service rather than the discounted amount. This recognizes the stylist’s skill and effort,” Jarvis says.

Renegar adds that 20% of the true cost is the industry standard, citing that the hairdresser still spends the same amount of time and effort on your hair regardless of a discount.

Should You Tip With a Card or Cash?

Whether your hairdresser prefers tips via a card payment or cash can vary.

“Regarding the method of tipping, both card and cash tips are appreciated. Some stylists prefer cash for its immediacy and ease, while others are equipped to accept card tips,” Jarvis says.

Renegar is on team cash due to its immediacy and the fees that come with credit card payments.

“Cash is preferred because it’s immediate and the hairdresser will pocket more money. Employers are charged a 3% credit card fee so, for example, this would take your 20% tip down to 17%. That said, if you don’t have 20% in cash, then put a higher amount on your credit card or you can try Venmo, Apple Pay or Zelle,” Renegar says.

If you’re open to tipping either way, it can be a considerate gesture to ask your hairdresser for their preference.

Should You Tip Assistants?

Last but not least, what is the best practice for tipping the assistants of hair stylists?

“When it comes to assistants, it’s a good practice to tip them separately if they’ve played a significant role in your service, such as washing your hair or assisting during a color treatment. Recognizing their contribution separately ensures they’re appropriately compensated for their efforts,” Jarvis says.

The Bottom Line on Tipping Hairdressers

Tipping hairdressers 20% of the true cost of the service is the industry standard. At the end of the day, however, it’s up to you.

“Ultimately, tipping is a way to show gratitude for the work hairstylists do, and it should be a voluntary expression of appreciation based on the quality of service and the overall experience,” Jarvis says.

