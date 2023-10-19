How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 10/19/2023

Wall Street closed lower as it faces the prospect of a 5% yield on the 10-year Treasury for the first…

Wall Street closed lower as it faces the prospect of a 5% yield on the 10-year Treasury for the first time since 2007.

The S&P 500 lost 0.8% Thursday following a mixed set of profit reports from Tesla and other influential companies The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 250 points, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 1%.

Stocks felt pressure from the bond market, where rising yields have been squeezing Wall Street since the summer. The yield on the 10-year Treasury touched 4.99% before paring its gain.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 36.60 points, or 0.8%, to 4,278.00.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 250.91 points, or 0.7%, to 33,414.17.

The Nasdaq composite fell 128.13 points, or 1%, to 13,186.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 26.11 points, or 1.5% to 1,702.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 49.78 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is down 256.12 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 221.06 points, or 1.6%

The Russell 2000 is down 17.01 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 438.50 points, or 11.4%.

The Dow is up 266.92 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,719.69 points, or 26%

The Russell 2000 is down 58.54 points, or 3.3%.

