How Lawyers Can Find and Evaluate Continuing Legal Education Courses

While states’ specific requirements vary considerably, every state requires licensed attorneys to complete continuing legal education, commonly called CLEs. According…

While states’ specific requirements vary considerably, every state requires licensed attorneys to complete continuing legal education, commonly called CLEs.

According to one estimate, 950,000 lawyers completed 11.5 million mandatory CLE hours in 2017 — and paid more than $345 million in tuition to do so.

While many attorneys bristle at the CLE mandates, their complaints don’t mean they’re less obligated to fulfill those education requirements. Here are things to look for when it comes to choosing a CLE program, as well as some programs worth checking out.

[Related:How to Run a Law Firm]

How Attorneys Can Choose a CLE Provider

When choosing CLE programs, “avoid doing what so many lawyers do: Wait until the last minute. Then you’re setting yourself up for the worst of possible situations,” says Rima Sirota, a professor of legal practice at Georgetown Law.

Attorneys should give themselves time to find programs that are meaningful to their practice or relate to an issue they are passionate about. They should consider what they want out of a course.

“What skills need sharpening, what knowledge do you need in the short term?” Sirota asks. By focusing on the near-term goals, attorneys are more likely to use what they’ve learned, thus retaining — and benefiting — from their study.

Ideally, programs should be more than a single session, have some element of interactivity and allow for meaningful follow-up. And by interactivity, “that does not mean a 10-minute Q&A,” Sirota says. “I’m talking about an opportunity to practice and use what you’re learning.”

Attorney CLE Conferences

Conferences hosted by universities and professional associations are often oriented to attorneys working within a particular field, so they tend to be more specialized and deeper examinations of relevant issues. A few to consider include these:

— University of Texas School of Law conferences. UT Law has yearly conferences on topics such as immigration, taxation, renewable energy, admiralty and maritime law, and bankruptcy. Check out the conferences here.

— The University of Miami conferences. The university’s law school has annual conferences on estate planning, class action litigation, the influence of robots in the workplace and more. Check out the conferences here.

— National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers conferences. CLE conferences aren’t all work and no play. In January 2024, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers will be in Aspen hosting a three-day conference on defense strategies (with time for studying and skiing) and a February conference in Las Vegas on working with jurors.

The Encyclopedic CLE Online Options for Attorneys

Members of the American Bar Association can choose from a library of more than 600 webinars and on-demand programs, and attorneys from all states can satisfy their CLE requirements with its offerings. Membership cost varies depending on an attorney’s practice. While a solo practitioner pays $150 for the year, a senior attorney at a small or midsize firm may pay $450 for a year’s membership.

Practicing Law Institute and Thomson Reuters West LegalEdcenter both offer thousands of CLE programs available on demand, and their libraries are regularly updated. But beyond a few free offerings and some scholarships, the pricing for hourly content and unlimited subscriptions is significantly higher than that of other providers. Practicing Law Institute charges $3,495, and Thomson Reuters charges $890 a year.

[READ: How to Become a Lawyer: A Step-by-Step Guide.]

On-Demand Low-Cost CLE Bundles for Attorneys

For attorneys who have many hours to complete but want a low-cost, one-stop solution that doesn’t require much research and switching between CLE providers, LexVid is hard to beat. LexVid’s inventory of topics varies depending on the state authorization, but it offers two hours for $20. Hawaiian attorneys can complete their required three hours for $24, while the 25-hour bundle for California attorneys is a bargain at $59 at the time of publication.

Free CLEs Attorneys Should Check Out

These free continuing legal education resources are worth considering.

— Lexis-Nexis. In addition to its paid content, Lexis-Nexis also provides several free one-hour-long live webinars on topics. Most courses are shown at more than one time. Current offerings include the legal implications of using artificial intelligence in the workplace and following trends of antitrust and energy law.

— Veritext Legal Solutions. An accredited provider in 11 states, Veritext Legal Solutions offers free CLE webinars. Having won awards for its content, Veritext’s courses are live one-hour webinars taught by Veritext staff. The courses are on a range of topics relating to the law and technology, with some courses offering specialty ethics courses.

— 4freecle. For those looking for additional resources, the blog 4freecle has a continually updated list of free CLE offerings across the internet.

[Related:What Is Pro Bono Law?]

Are CLEs an Effective Way to Improve Attorneys’ Competency?

Although CLE programs impact hundreds of thousands of attorneys and cost millions each year, there has been surprisingly little investigation on whether CLEs do what they are intended to do — increase attorney competence, reduce ethics violations and improve attorney well-being.

“It is astonishing given the size of the system that there has been so little study of whether and how it has an impact,” says Sirota, who has authored articles on the lack of support for CLEs’ efficacy.

Sirota has examined how other professions, such as medicine, address continuing education requirements, and she’s reviewed other empirical research on what constitutes effective adult education. And in light of the research in those other fields, “I think there’s pretty good reason to think that a lot of CLE courses do not impact attorney competence,” she says.

“That doesn’t mean that there is no good CLE course. But as a system, it is crying out loud for study and evaluation,” Sirota says.

More from U.S. News

What Is a Noncompete Contract?

How Lawyers Can Navigate the Ethical Minefield of Legal Advertising

10 Marketing Tips for Criminal Defense Lawyers

How Lawyers Can Find and Evaluate Continuing Legal Education Courses originally appeared on usnews.com