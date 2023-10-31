VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Horizon Technology Finance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 31, 2023, 5:04 PM

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $29.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRZN

