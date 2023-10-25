Horizon Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $16.2 million.

The Michigan City, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $92 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $53.9 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.1 million.

