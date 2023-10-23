VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Home » Latest News » Hope Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2023, 6:36 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $30 million.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 25 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $284.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $143.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOPE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

